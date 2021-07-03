Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have underperformed the industry in the past year. The downtrend is primarily attributed to decline in demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic. For first-quarter 2021, USHE’s student enrollment fell 7% and revenues declined 11% year over year. For 2021, it expects total enrollment at USHE to be down 10%. The company has been witnessing increased competitive intensity, which resulted in advertising inflation and thereby lowered the yield of marketing investments. In the past 60 days, earnings estimate for current quarter and year have remained unchanged, limiting upside potential for the stock. However, Capella continuously invests in introducing new programs and specializations to improve student outcomes.”

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STRA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.