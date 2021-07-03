Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $117,000 Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

