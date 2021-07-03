Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,576 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

