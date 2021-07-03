Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN by 11.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLGE opened at $707.58 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a one year low of $366.88 and a one year high of $707.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.22.

