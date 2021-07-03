Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 515 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $238.03 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

