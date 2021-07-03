Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

