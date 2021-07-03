Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,291,392 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 2,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 664,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,213,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

CSIQ stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

