Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,947 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $11,606,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of BX opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.54. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.