Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

