Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,106 put options on the company. This is an increase of 917% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,342 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KC. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

