Stifel Nicolaus Raises Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $43.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WHD. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of WHD opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cactus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cactus by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

