Stifel Financial Corp Sells 31,503 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,503 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70.

