Stifel Financial Corp Sells 183,866 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183,866 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.93% of Astec Industries worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

