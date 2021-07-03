Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 131,405 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 627.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $15,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,544 shares of company stock worth $68,990,685 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a PE ratio of -91.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

