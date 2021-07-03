Stifel Financial Corp Has $14.95 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.