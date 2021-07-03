Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 60,663 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.99 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $33.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

