Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Illumina by 499.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 4,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $474.73 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.32.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,630. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.