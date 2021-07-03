Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 20,566 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.