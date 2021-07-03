stETH Price Tops $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00136679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00169688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,786.09 or 0.99962137 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

