Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.