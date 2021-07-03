STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Raised to C$1.90

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNVVF. Raymond James lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.