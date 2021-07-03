STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

STAG opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

