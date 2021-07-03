Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $241.08 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.14 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.45, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,262,141 shares of company stock worth $294,219,933 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.08.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

