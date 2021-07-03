SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPSC opened at $101.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $49,391,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 180,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

