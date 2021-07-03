Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $536,000.

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

