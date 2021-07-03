Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,155,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,483,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000.

LCAAU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

