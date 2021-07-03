Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $736,000 Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000.

HCIC opened at $10.18 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

