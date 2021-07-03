Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCRU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $131,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the first quarter worth about $600,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Shares of ROCRU stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.