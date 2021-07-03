SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTK) Trading 0.3% Higher

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 5,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 26,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTK)

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.