Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 811.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.77 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $778.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.