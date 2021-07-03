Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David M. Mcguire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

