Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,289 ($42.97). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,283 ($42.89), with a volume of 264,952 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SXS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,604.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

