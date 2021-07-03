Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,057 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the period. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

