South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.72% of South Jersey Industries worth $43,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

