Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) & Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Head to Head Analysis

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sonova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonova and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonova N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonova and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonova $2.82 billion 8.77 $630.15 million $1.66 46.28 Outset Medical $49.94 million 41.98 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -9.40

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sonova and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonova 0 6 4 0 2.40 Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63

Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Sonova.

Summary

Outset Medical beats Sonova on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services. It also provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSantÃ©, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton brands. Sonova Holding AG sells its products through wholesale companies and independent distributors; and provides professional audiological care services through a network of approximately 3,300 and clinics. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in StÃ¤fa, Switzerland.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

