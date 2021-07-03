Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 526,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SONN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. 879,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,756. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $88,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.