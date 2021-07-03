Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente’s (SEYMF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEYMF. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

