Sogou Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,557 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,209% compared to the average daily volume of 348 put options.

Shares of NYSE SOGO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,369. Sogou has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sogou by 21.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 638,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sogou by 52.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 707,874 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sogou during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,897,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sogou by 293.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 1,185,173 shares in the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

