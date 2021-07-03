SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 225,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 11,198,768 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $19.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

