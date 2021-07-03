Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNMRY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 539,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,454. Snam has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

