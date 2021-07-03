SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce $197.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.50 million to $198.40 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $107.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $828.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $826.50 million to $832.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDC. Stephens decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

SDC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 3,845,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,853. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16.

In related news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.