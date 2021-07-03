SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Holdings Cut by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,657,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

SLG opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

