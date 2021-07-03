Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.16. 809,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,047,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company has a market cap of $61.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

About Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE)

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based therapeutics for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is THCVHS, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing CBDVHS that is in preclinical trials to treat various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy; and Cannabinoid Cocktail for the treatment of anti-infective diseases.

