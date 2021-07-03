SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SKM opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

