Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 40.4% in June

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BLCN opened at $47.26 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

