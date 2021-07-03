Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 40.4% in June

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BLCN opened at $47.26 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.
Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.