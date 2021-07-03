SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director John D. Schachtel Sells 1,636 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director John D. Schachtel sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $19,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SSNT opened at $11.69 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

