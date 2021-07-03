Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $516,000.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 757.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

