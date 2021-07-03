Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Down 46.7% in June

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

