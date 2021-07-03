Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $28.35

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.35, but opened at $26.16. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.16, with a volume of 1,068 shares changing hands.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $744.85 million and a P/E ratio of -62.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 658,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

