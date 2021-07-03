Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Holdings Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

NYSE SSTK opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $946,851.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,465,139.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,526 shares of company stock worth $18,120,887 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.